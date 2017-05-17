× Woman charged with DUI after crashing into utility pole with child in car

DOVER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A York County woman is facing DUI charges after she crashed into utility pole with her 6-year-old child in the vehicle on Sunday, according to the criminal complaint.

Adriana Winders, 24, of York is charged with endangering the welfare of children, DUI, and other traffic violations. She was arraigned Sunday and has since posted bail.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of East Canal Road in Dover Township shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole. Police say Winders and her 6-year-old child were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Both were not hurt and denied EMS, according to the criminal complaint.

Winders told investigators she swerved to miss an animal in the road and crashed into the utility pole, according to court records. Authorities said there were no signs of skid marks on the road prior to the vehicle’s impact with the utility pole.

As police spoke with Winders, they noticed she slurred her speech and was unsteady on her feet, according to the criminal complaint. When officers asked what Winders had to drink today, she replied “nothing,” according to court records.

Police say Winders failed a field sobriety test and passed out in the patrol vehicle after she consented to a blood draw at Memorial Hospital, according to court records.

While at the hospital, officers detected a slight odor of alcohol coming from her breath, according to the criminal complaint.