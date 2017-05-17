× York woman accused of threatening to burn down welfare building

YORK CITY, Pa.–A York woman was arrested Monday after police say she threatened to burn down the welfare office after she lost her food stamp card.

Brittany Hill, 28 is charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. She was arraigned Monday and taken to York County Prison on $2,000 bail.

Police responded to the Welfare office located along the 100 block of North Duke Street around 3:40 p.m. Monday for a report of a disorderly person.

Hill was at the welfare office after losing her food stamp card, court documents state. Employees told investigators that Hill became irate and made threats when they told her that the card may not be replaced immediately.

Witnesses explained that staff had asked Hill to step outside after she was cursing and screaming that someone had better get her “f$%king” EBT card, court records state. Hill then went outside and confronted people coming in and out of the building stating she was going to “pour gasoline around the building and burn it down,” according to the criminal complaint.

Officers spoke with Hill at the scene and told her that her language and threats were inappropriate. Hill was given a replacement food stamp card, her fifth since March 2017, according to court records.

Moments after Hill left the building, she approached three employees who were standing outside and said, “oh, you want to call the cops on me? Next time I’ll just blow the place up,” according to the criminal complaint.

A short time later, Hill returned to the welfare office. She was arrested and admitted to threatening to burn the place down, according to court records. Hill denied saying she would blow it up, instead she claimed to have said ‘f$%k the police,” according to the criminal complaint.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30.