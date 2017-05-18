× Arrest warrant for missing driver who caused 4 vehicle chain reaction accident

HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Southwestern Regional Police have an arrest warrant for a Hanover man who they say caused a chain reaction crash involving four vehicles and injured three people. It happen just before Noon on Wednesday, May 18 in the eastbound lane of Route 116 in Heidelberg Township.

Three eastbound vehicles stopped in the roadway as one of the vehicles was attempting to make a legal left turn at Jacobs Mill Road. The fourth vehicle, a large box truck, also eastbound, did not stop and ran into the back of the last stopped vehicle. This propelled that vehicle into the one in front and then that into the other stopped vehicle. All of the vehicles involved had substantial body damage. Three of the seven total persons involved in the crash were treated at Hanover Hospital for their injuries. None were life threatening.

The driver of the box truck that caused the crash, ran away on foot just after the crash. Two witnesses to the crash, chased and searched for the suspect for 10 minutes but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police identified the driver that fled as 29 year old Arthur Stanley III. He faces multiple traffic offenses. Stanley has not been located.

Anyone with information on Stanley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Southwestern Regional Police Department at (717) 225.1333 ext. 100 or York County 911 non-emergency (717) 854.5571 and ask for a Southwestern Regional Officer.