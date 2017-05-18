Camera captures suspect’s vehicle in hit-and-run school bus crash in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–Police continue to search for the hit-and-run driver who authorities say caused a multi-vehicle crash involving a Lancaster Mennonite school bus Wednesday morning in East Lampeter Township.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday along Lincoln Highway East near Route 896. Investigators say four vehicles were involved: a tractor-trailer, an escort vehicle for the tractor-trailer, the hit-and-run vehicle and the school bus.

On Thursday investigators released two photograph’s of the suspect’s vehicle, which appears to be a light-colored sedan, possibly a white Chevrolet Malibu. The front of the vehicle could be damaged and may have driver’s side damage.

East Lampeter Twp PD released this surveillance photo from an area business that captured what police believe is the car in question @fox43 pic.twitter.com/yR66rmEgRF — Mark Roper (@MarkRoperTV) May 18, 2017

Investigators say the driver attempted to pass a tractor-trailer and their escort vehicles in the eastbound lanes of Route 30. The driver tried to pass the tractor-trailers in the westbound lane, but veered back into the eastbound lane after seeing the approaching westbound school bus. As the driver veered back into the eastbound lanes, they hit the rear of an escort vehicle, pushing it into the westbound lane where it side-swiped the school bus–causing the bus tipped onto its side.

Authorities say 14 students and the bus driver were taken to Lancaster General Hospital. Two students, a 6-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, were later transferred to other hospitals for treatment.

Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Brett Hambright said the 6-year-old boy is considered a critical patient with serious injuries. The 16-year-old boy is expected to be released from the hospital later today.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver or the vehicle is asked to contact East Lampeter Township police at 717-291-4676.