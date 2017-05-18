× Car soars into tree, stuck for several hours in Fulton Township

FULTON TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A woman is safe, after the vehicle she was driving plowed right through a fence and got stuck in a tree.

It all started at 9:30 p.m., Wednesday night on Robert Fulton Highway in Fulton Township, just north of the Maryland border.

FOX43 is told the vehicle somehow drove right through a fence and got stuck 8 ft. up into the tree.

The driver was stuck in the vehicle for several hours until a 911 call was finally made around 4:30, Thursday morning.

The Green Ford Explorer is registered to a driver in Ohio.

Rescue crews said the woman was conscious and active when they pulled her out of the car.

There is no word on her condition or if she sustained any injuries.