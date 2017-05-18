CD East Middle School student hit by vehicle while walking to school

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A Central Dauphin East Middle School student was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle while walking to school on Thursday morning.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. along Rutherford Road near Londonderry Road.

Police say the student suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Roland at 717-657-5656 or through Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.