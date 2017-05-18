× Convicted of fleeing police, gun charges Susquehanna Twp. man handed 6 – 12 year prison sentence

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Montez L. Perry, 27, of Susquehanna Township, was sentenced in Dauphin County Court to six to twelve years in state prison on several charges pursuant to a negotiated plea agreement.

On March 22, 2016, Perry fled police after a standard traffic stop in Harrisburg. While fleeing in his vehicle, Perry nearly struck a Dauphin County Probation Officer who attempted to detain him. The following day, Perry’s vehicle was discovered at his home in Susquehanna Township and inside the vehicle were two handguns. Perry was prohibited from possessing the handguns due to two prior felony drug convictions.

Perry pleaded guilty to Person Not to Possess a Firearm, Carrying a Firearm Without a License and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

The case was investigated by members of the Harrisburg City Police Street Crimes Unit and was prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephen R. Zawisky. Zawisky applauded the investigative work of S.C.U. Officer Anthony Fiore who developed a strong case for prosecution. Zawisky stated: “The police in this matter took a standard flight from a traffic stop case and developed it into a great illegal gun possession case. We now have two fewer illegal handguns on the street and the guy who had them is in state prison.”