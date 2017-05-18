× Engineer on Amtrak Train 188 surrenders to Office of Pennsylvania Attorney General and Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA — Brandon Bostian, the engineer of the Amtrak 188 train involved in the deadly crash in Philadelphia on May 12, 2015, surrendered to the Office of the Attorney General and the Philadelphia police department at 10:30 am today.

A preliminary arraignment will take place at the 9th Police District in Center City, where Bostian was charged with 8 counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of causing or risking a catastrophe and numerous counts of reckless endangerment.

The charges against Bostian go beyond what was included in the private criminal complaint ordered last week by Philadelphia Municipal Court President Judge Marsha Neifield.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said: “We filed these charges to seek justice for each and every victim of the deadly crash and today is another step in that legal process.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Amtrak engineer involved in 2015 derailment just turned himself in. <a href=”https://t.co/0Qgv30rLLf”>pic.twitter.com/0Qgv30rLLf</a></p>— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) <a href=”https://twitter.com/KScott6abc/status/865209897130110976″>May 18, 2017</a></blockquote>

