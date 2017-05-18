× Finding Four: Dauphin County officials seek vets missing photos for ‘Wall of Faces’

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More than 100 veterans from across Dauphin County had their pictures taken Thursday. They were getting new ID’s, signifying their service to the United States.

The county’s office of Veterans Affairs, which hosted the event at the Lower Swatara Fire Hall, also had their mind on four specific men who weren’t there, even though no one knows what they look like.

Veterans Affairs officials are searching for photos of these four men, which to this point, are non-existent:

Carl M. Morris, of Harrisburg, whose date of birth was May 18, 1949 and served in the Marine Corps

Owen F. Neumyer, of Harrisburg, D.O.B. Dec. 3, 1930, Marine Corps

John J. Paluscio, of Harrisburg, D.O.B. March 23, 1944, Army

Billy A. Thompson, of Harrisburg, D.O.B. Jan. 16, 1932, Army

Their names are currently part of the Wall of Faces, a digital, national Vietnam memorial. Launched in 2009, the project has helped locate more than 45,000 pictures of names inscribed on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C. More than 3,100 Pennsylvania veterans killed during the Vietnam War are honored on the wall. The four men from Harrisburg are there, but faceless.

“For some reason we’ve been unable to locate pictures of those four,” said Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries. “Their family members could all be deceased. They could have moved from the communities where they grew up.”

It’s a mystery. One which Dauphin County officials need your help to solve.

If you have any information which could lead to finding pictures of the four veterans, contact the Dauphin County Veterans Affairs office at (717) 780-6356.