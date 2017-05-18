× GIANT/MARTIN’S alerts customers to voluntary recall of Brightfarms Packaged Produce

Carlisle, PA – Following a recall by BrightFarms, GIANT Food Stores, LLC and MARTIN’S Food Markets announced it removed from sale BrightFarms packaged produce due to the potential presence of metal as a result of construction at BrightFarms’ Elkwood, Virgina greenhouse farm.

The recall includes the below packaged salad products with dates on the package of: 5/22/17, 5/23/17, 5/24/17, 5/25/17, 5/26/17. ● BrightFarms Baby Spinach (4 oz. package) ● BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package) ● BrightFarms Spinach Blend (4 oz. package) ● BrightFarms Baby Kale (3 oz. package) ● BrightFarms Arugula (4 oz. and 8 oz. package) ● BrightFarms Mixed Greens (4 oz. package) ● BrightFarms Baby Romaine (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

The recall also includes the below basil products with dates on the package of: 5/18/17, 5/19/17, 5/20/17, 5/21/17, 5/22/17, 5/23/17. ● BrightFarms Basil (.75 oz. package) ● BrightFarms Thai Basil (.75 oz. package) ● BrightFarms Lemon Basil (.75 oz. package)

GIANT/MARTIN’S has received no reports of injury to date.

Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to GIANT/MARTIN’S for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call BrightFarms at 646480-5262 or email info@brightfarms.com. In addition customers may call GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information. Customers can also visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.