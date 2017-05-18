× Millersville University groundskeeper dies after lawn mower fire

MILLERVILLE, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A longtime groundskeeper at Millersville University died Wednesday after a riding mower he was operating caught fire near Biemesderfer Stadium.

Michael L. Keefer, 60, was rushed to Lancaster General Hospital and later transferred to Lehigh Valley Hospital where he died around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to Millersville University President John Anderson.

Millersville University spokeswoman Janet Kacskos said the entire campus is in a state of shock today over this terrible accident.

Keefer had worked as groundskeeper for Millersville University since January 1990.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, two sons and their family,” Anderson said.

Millersville’s Director of Safety & Environmental health will head up the university’s investigation into the cause of the accident. A fire marshal will also do an investigation.