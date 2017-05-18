× More charges against Edward Knee for allegedly pocketing cemetery memorial money

COLUMBIA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Columbia Borough Police have filed additional charges against former Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens Family Service Counselor Edward Knee. The additional charges: 4 counts of Forgery, and 5 counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking.

Knee of Brogue, York County was employed at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Road, Columbia between August 2015 and January this year. He is accused of accepting payments from clients for the purchase of gravesite memorials but allegedly never turned the money over to the company.

Columbia Borough Police say their investigation continues.