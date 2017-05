× 1 dead, multiple pedestrians struck by car in Times Square, FDNY says

NEW YORK–One person is dead and several more injured after a car crashed onto a busy sidewalk in Times Square on Thursday. Authorities say the driver was taken into custody.

It happened at Broadway and West 45th Street around 12 p.m., according to tweets posted by the FDNY.

Due to a vehicle collision with pedestrian injuries, emergency vehicles are in the area of #TimesSquare. Expect delays in the area. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

FDNY said 13 people were being treated on the scene.

One male in custody in the #TimesSquare vehicle collision.

It is believed to be an isolated incident, it remains under investigation. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

#FDNY confirms 1 fatality, 12 injuries in Times Square motor vehicle accident, 45 St/Broadway pic.twitter.com/M3aEHZw7Go — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

13 total patients currently reported at scene of motor vehicle accident in Times Square pic.twitter.com/ySwtL6ZLoc — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

#FDNY is on scene at 45 St/ Broadway motor vehicle accident. We have reports of pedestrians struck — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017