New Duck Donuts franchise opens in Hershey on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Pa. -- The 3rd Duck Donuts franchise in Pennsylvania will open its doors Friday at 8 a.m at 261 West Chocolate Avenue.

The new location is co-owned by Todd and Stephanie Plummer and Tara Detwiler. On Thursday, they will host children from The Vista School, to be 'honorary employees' for the day and enjoy decorating fresh donuts. The event is part of the company's #QuackGivesBack initiative every month.

Duck Donuts Franchising Company LLC is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA and they currently have 37 stores in operation nationwide.