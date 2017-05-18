× Paul Mango enters Pennsylvania gubernatorial race

SCRANTON, Pa. — There are now two official candidates seeking the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania.

Businessman Paul Mango announced his plan to run for the seat Thursday, at Lackawanna College in Scranton. He said he takes pride in his heritage as the grandson of an Italian immigrant.

If elected, Mango also promised a strong focus on building up the state’s gas and oil industry.

“I seek this responsibility for reasons far greater than myself,” Mango said during his address at the college. “I’m determined to use every lesson I’ve learned from hard and valuable experience, and every inspiration I’ve drawn from the patriots I’ve known, to meet the challenges of the Commonwealth.”

Mango is facing State Senator Scott Wagner in the race for the Republican nomination.