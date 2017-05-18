× Pier 1 Imports Recalls Chalk Note Mugs Due to Burn Hazard

Pier 1 Imports is recalling Chalk Note Mugs that can be written on with chalk. The stoneware mugs were sold in black and measure 5.25 inches tall by 5 inches in diameter. “Stoneware” and “Pier 1 Imports” are printed on the bottom of the mug.



Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs and contact Pier 1 Imports for a full refund or merchandise credit.

The firm has received reports of eight mugs cracking when filled with a hot liquid. No injuries have been reported.

The recall affects about 15,300 (in addition, about 900 were sold in Canada) ​mugs.

The mugs are sold exclusively at Pier 1 Imports stores nationwide and online at Pier1.com from March 2016 through April 2017 for about $8.

The mugs are manufactured in China.