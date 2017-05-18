× Police name person of interest in armed bank robbery

EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Ephrata Police are seeking the whereabouts of Nathan Edward Heinzig, 36, who last resided in the Hopeland area of Clay Township. Ephrata Police want to question Heinzig about his involvement in the May 17th Thursday morning bank robbery at the Santander Bank, 370 North Reading Road, Ephrata Township.

Heinzig is described as a white, male 5’ 10” tall, 200 pounds with blue eyes. Heinzig has tattoos on both his upper arms. Multiple warrants exist for Heinzig’s arrest on unrelated crimes.