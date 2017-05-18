× President fires back at Special Counsel appointment on Twitter

After the Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to oversee investigations into potential ties between Trump associates and Russian operatives Wednesday, President Donald Trump took to twitterto respond:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel appointed!</p>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href=”https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/865169927644340224″>May 18, 2017</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!</p>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href=”https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/865173176854204416″>May 18, 2017</a></blockquote>

Yesterday, the White House issued a less visceral response:

“As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know — there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity. I look forward to this matter concluding quickly.”