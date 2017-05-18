× PUC votes to suspend, investigate Pa American Water Company $107.9 million proposed rate increase

HARRISBURG, Pa – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) today voted to suspend and investigate a rate increase request by Pennsylvania- American Water Company (PAWC).The Commission voted 5-0 to investigate the request for an annual revenue increase of approximately $107.9 million, or 16.4 percent. The request is suspended for up to seven months and will be assigned to the Office of Administrative Law Judge for a recommended decision or settlement. Under the company’s proposal, the average residential customer using 3,630 gallons per month would see a monthly increase of $9.49 from $55.63 to $65.12.

PAWC has already said that a full PUC investigation of its proposed rate hike would delay any increase taking effect until 2018. It’s last rate increase request was in 2013. The company presently provides water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.3 million people in Pennsylvania including portions of Adams County, Cumberland County, Dauphin County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, and Schuylkill County.