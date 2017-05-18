× Roger Ailes dead at 77

The wife of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes announced his passing this morning.

Elizabeth Ailes, released the following statement:

I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life…

Ailes resigned from Fox News last July after a sexual harassment lawsuit against was filed against him.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Breaking News: Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died, his family announced. <a href=”https://t.co/AksPdNSZaI”>pic.twitter.com/AksPdNSZaI</a></p>— Fox News (@FoxNews) <a href=”https://twitter.com/FoxNews/status/865185973503709184″>May 18, 2017</a></blockquote>

