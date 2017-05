× Search for missing Red Lion man who has dementia

RED LION, YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Police assisted by volunteers and search dogs look for a missing 67 year old Red Lion man. Paul Weaver, of the 100 block of Valley Drive, was last seen at around 10:30 with a small white dog. His family says he has Parkinson’s and dementia.

Anyone who may have seen Weaver is asked to contact York Area Regional Police.