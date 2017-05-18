× Still expecting very warm and humid conditions for Friday

ANOTHER HUMID, WARM DAY

The ridge of high pressure, which dominates the east coast, slowly weakens. Temperatures will fall back and by the weekend, cooler, drier air settles in. This evening, it is a very warm one with temperatures remaining in the 80s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible but a majority of the area is dry. Overnight, we’ll

continue to feel the muggy, very warm conditions. Morning lows are toasty in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Haze and patchy fog possible for the morning too. The front gradually drifts in by mid-day with another chance for a couple of showers or thunderstorms. Don’t expect anything widespread so many spots miss out and stay dry. High temperatures are still quite warm in the middle and upper 80s. The humidity is slow to fall as drier air takes some time to work across the area.

COOLER, MORE COMFORTABLE WEEKEND

A big change from hot and humid to more seasonable and comfortable days. Morning lows are back into the 50s for the weekend. And, afternoon highs remain in the lower and middle 70s. Winds are coming, initially from the northeast, then shift to the southeast by Sunday. Expect varying sky conditions with the sunshine mixing in and out of the clouds for Saturday. Sunday, more clouds filter the sunshine. Showers arrive late evening and pick up overnight into the early part of Monday. They exit by late morning leaving the rest of the day dry, breezy with highs in the middle and upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures look to remain in the 70s for much of the upcoming week. Abundant sunshine and pleasant conditions make Tuesday a winner. Readings are expected in the middle 70s. Showers quickly return mid-week keeping highs cooler in the lower 70s.

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist