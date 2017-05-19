× Carlisle teen charged as adult in convenience store robbery

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police – Carlisle charge a 17-year-old male suspect from Carlisle in a Thursday night armed robbery. It happen at 11:50 p.m. at the Gulf convenience store, 920 Walnut Bottom Road.

The suspect walked into the store displayed a knife and demanded money. He then ran away with some cash in a brown and gray backpack. There were no reported injuries.

Through investigation, police identified the suspect and arrested him. Police did not disclose his name, but he is being charged as an adult. Following arraignment he was sent to Cumberland County Prison.