CWA workers in Harrisburg begin weekend strike against AT&T

HARRISBURG, Pa. – AT&T workers who are members of Communications Workers of America (CWA) walked off the job today at 4920 Jonestown Road in suburban Harrisburg and across the country in protest of AT&T.

Union leadership released the following statement: “After nearly four months of bargaining, AT&T wireless workers are striking to end AT&T’s assault on its employees and protect good jobs at America’s largest telecom company. Workers are fighting for wage increases that cover rising healthcare costs, basic job security, affordable healthcare, and a fair scheduling policy. Despite making over a $1 billion a month in profits, AT&T continues to squeeze customers and employees at a time when most Americans believe they are worse off financially than the generation before them.”

Nationwide, the groups striking represent four different union contracts and include wireless in workers in 36 states and DC; wireline workers in California, Nevada and Connecticut; and DIRECTV technicians in California and Nevada. This is the first time AT&T wireless workers have gone on strike, which could result in closed retail stores this weekend. The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO fully supports the actions of CWA members demanding fair wages, affordable benefits and job security.