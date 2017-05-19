Day One of District 3 Track and Field Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHIPPENSBURG UNIVERSITY, Shippensburg, Pa.-- Hot and breezy day to kick off the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.

Treyvon Ferguson of Milton Hershey with a jump of 48 feet, 7 inches takes the title in the boys triple jump.





"It a big sigh of relief but it's only going to last for a little bit. Next week is coming up quick," said Ferguson.





Head over to the shot put where Chambersburg's Kelton Chastulik heaves it 61 feet, 10 and half inches to not only win the event but also break his school record.





"It just felt good every throw got a little bit better technically and the last one was just go for it," said Chastulik.





A tight competition in the Boys AAA Pole Vault, but it was Payton Morris of East Pennsboro, who clears 15 feet, 3 inches.





An Electronic gun to start the 3200 meter run. No one could stop J.P. McCaskey's, Nathan Henderson, setting a new district record by three seconds, finishing in 9:06.69.





For Northern York's Marlee Starliper, once she took the lead she never looked back with a dominating time of 10:31.9.





"No matter what was happening I just want to make sure we are pretty close to the pace and see if I could pick it up after the 1st mile and I just went with it and give it all I got,' said Starliper.





Natalie Elliott of Spring Grove soared to new heights clearing 12 feet, 6 inches for a new pole vault record.

Competition continues at Shippensburg tomorrow at 9 a.m.