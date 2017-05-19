Dental office, buildings damaged by two-alarm fire in Lebanon City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Pa.--Three buildings, including a dentist office, were damaged overnight by a two-alarm fire in Lebanon City.

Flames broke out along the 400 block of Cumberland Street just before 2:20 a.m. Friday.

Fire investigators say the fire started in the rear of 424 Cumberland Street, which was unoccupied. The fire then spread to 422 Cumberland Street, which was also unoccupied. Authorities say both of those buildings were damaged by fire in April 2016.

A woman, who lives on a second-floor apartment at 428 Cumberland Street, escaped after being woken by smoke and flames. She was not hurt.

The first-floor of the building houses a dentist office, which sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

Fire damage is estimated around $500,000.

Investigators believe the cost would have been higher, if the buildings at 422 and 424 would have been occupied.