× Michaels recalls ceramic travel mugs due to burn hazard

Michaels has issued a recall of their private brand Celebrate It™ ceramic travel mugs with a silicone lid due to a burn hazard.

The mug’s lid does not fit securely and can cause liquids to leak from the bottom of the lid when tilted, posing a burn hazard. Also, the mug does not have a silicone hand wrap so the consumer could burn their hand on the side walls of the mug.

The mugs measure about 6.5 inches tall and hold about 16 ounces of liquid. The travel mugs have four designs:

Motherhood the greatest adventure (lime green lid)

MOM (lime green lid)

Blue floral (turquoise lid)

Pink floral (pink lid)

Only ceramic mugs with SKU number 508992 and UPC code 886946619458 printed on a label on the bottom of the mugs are included in the recall, about 27,000 mugs.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.

The firm has received one report of the lid leaking. No injuries have been reported.

The mugs are sold at Michael’s stores nationwide from March 2017 through April 2017 for about $8.

They are manufactured in China.