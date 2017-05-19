× New Video & Angles: Video of the suspect car in Lancaster Mennonite School bus crash

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Late Friday afternoon the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office released new video of the car they say set off a chain of events leading to a school bus crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County that happened Wednesday morning.

Police said the driver passed a tractor trailer carrying a wide load, struck the tractor trailer, then took off.

The driver is described as a male, possibly with short hair.

East Lampeter Township Police Chief John Bowman said "any information at this point, or photo like that obviously to us, is helpful... [There are] a lot of leads for us to run down, so we're going to encourage that to continue. If anybody has any information that they think may be important, or even if they don't think it's important, still give us a call."

Anyone with a tip for police should call East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's office doesn't want to speculate on any charges the driver may face. Their main concern at this point is finding him, and hearing his side of the story.