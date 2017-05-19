Not as hot Friday with a couple storms before a cooler and less humid weekend

NOT AS HOT, STILL HUMID: A strong ridge of high pressure breaks down today as a cold front crosses through the region. The morning is warm and stuffy ahead of it, with temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s. Some hazy spots are possible. There’s plenty of clouds as the front crosses through the region, and perhaps a few showers and thunderstorms from mid to late afternoon. Coverage isn’t too widespread, and many likely get by dry, especially north of the turnpike. There’s a small chance a storm could produce strong winds and small hail. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. The humidity begins to fall later during the day and through the evening from north to south in the wake of the front, but there’s still a humid feel most of the day. Humidity levels drop to more comfortable readings through the night. Temperatures cool a lot as well. Overnight lows fall into the lower to middle 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Conditions turn more comfortable and cooler for the weekend. Expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies Saturday, with lower humidity levels. Sunday is similar, with an isolated shower possible for later during the day. Most of the day is dry for most of the region. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 70s Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is warm and humid again. There’s the chance for showers and a couple thunderstorms through the morning, with afternoon drying and sunshine. Temperatures are in the middle 70s. Cooler and less humid air moves back into the region on Tuesday. Expect highs in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday features another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday is a quiet day, with partly cloudy skies. Highs are in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Have a great weekend!