× Plenty of clouds, a shower or two early and cooler temperatures for Saturday

COOLER, MORE COMFORTABLE WEEKEND

This evening is still quite warm with isolated thunderstorms, some of which, may become strong to severe. The threat is low but we’ll have to watch for strong damaging winds and hail. The greatest threat is south of the turnpike. Temperatures are warm in the 80s. They fall to the 50s by Saturday morning. Humidity drops too. Clouds are stubborn so expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Can’t rule out early morning shower or two. Afternoon highs are cooler around 70 degrees. Several spots may stay in the 60’s with the easterly flow. Sunday, winds shift to the southeast. Aside from an isolated late afternoon threat, showers hold off until late evening and pick up overnight into the early part of Monday. They exit by late morning leaving the rest of the day dry, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK

We begin the week warm and humid. A few showers and possible thunderstorms may develop in the morning. Drier air works in with the help of increasing sunshine through the afternoon. Highs are in the middle 70s. Abundant sunshine and pleasant conditions, as humidity drops again, makes Tuesday a winner. Readings are expected in the middle 70s. Showers quickly return mid-week keeping highs cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Cooler air hangs around for Thursday along with a few showers too. Drier more seasonable conditions expected for Friday.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist