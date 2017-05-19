× Police searching for suspect in convenience store armed robbery

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — State Police in Carlisle are searching for a man who they say robbed the Gulf Convenience store in South Middleton Township on Thursday night.

According to a press release, On Thursday night, just before midnight, police were dispatched to the Gulf Convenience store on the 900 block of Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township for an armed robbery. The suspect entered the store, brandished a knife and demanded money. He then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash in a brown and gray backpack.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a black Adidas pants, a black Nike Shirt, black gloves and ski mask. He was wearing black/white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Carlisle at 717-249-2121.