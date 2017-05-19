× Woman unlawfully boards school bus carrying elementary students in West York, assaults driver

WEST YORK, Pa.–A woman was arrested Friday morning after police say she unlawfully boarded a school bus carrying elementary school children and assaulted the driver in West York.

The incident unfolded around 8:25 a.m. at a bus stop located at West Poplar and Dewey Streets. There were about 60 students on the bus when the incident happened, according to West York Area School District Superintendent Emilie Lonardi.

As children were loading onto the school bus, an unidentified woman forced her way onto the bus and began attacking the female driver, according to West York Police Chief Matt Millsaps. During the assault, the woman began grabbing at the buses electronics.

The students, who Millsaps said attended three West York Area School District elementary schools, exited the school bus through the rear emergency exit. Witnesses who heard the commotion began calling 911 and police responded to the scene.

As police were responding, the woman ran from the school bus and was apprehended a short time later, Millsaps said.

The woman, who refused to identify herself, was taken to York Hospital for an involuntary mental health evaluation, Millsaps said.

Authorities say she was not a parent and believe the woman has no relation to any of the students who were on the bus.

Police expect to file charges against the woman, including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful entering of a school bus.

The bus driver was treated by EMT’s at the scene and released.

School administrators immediately responded to the scene and the students were able to call their parents, Lonardi said. The district also provided students with counselors.