× Woman wanted in retail theft of 4 purses worth $1,000 surrenders

LANCASTER, Pa. – The female suspect wanted in the retail theft of 4 purses from the Bon Ton at Park City on Monday turned herself in Thursday afternoon at the Lancaster City Police Station on West Chestnut Street. Police were able to identify the suspect from a surveillance photo as 27-year-old Lindsey Schatz, of Manheim.

Schatz was last seen by Bon Ton Loss Prevention personnel at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday May 8th, as she got into the passenger side of a white Toyota sedan. The driver of the Toyota was described as a white male.City police say multiple tips following the release of surveillance photos of the suspect lead to her identification.

Schatz was held for arriagnment on a Criminal Complaint/Warrant. She is charged with Retail Theft. Following arraignmment Schatz was committed to LCP in lieu of $30,000 bail.