Coroner called to Chanceford Township for accident involving a lawn mower

CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — The Coroner’s office has been called to the scene of an accident with a man trapped underneath a lawn mower in Chanceford Township, York County.

According to 911 dispatch, emergency crews were called to the 2100 block of Delta Road for reports of a man trapped underneath a lawnmower around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.

State police are investigating.