Lebanon County man charged with rape of 8-year old girl

UNION TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY– A Jonestown man is facing rape and other charges, after state police say he had inappropriate sexual contact with an 8-year old girl.

The incidents happened from January through December of 2015. State troopers say Dustin Lee Miller, 31, attempted to pull the girl’s pants off and have sex with her.

On another occasion, they say he forced the girl to watch pornographic videos and then asked her to try some of the things they saw in the videos and again tried to have sex with her.

When interviewed by police, Miller told authorities the girl was the sexual aggressor.

Miller was arrested on several charges including Rape, Attempted Rape, Indecent Assault and Corruption of Minors. He’s being held at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail.