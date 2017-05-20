× Police: Lancaster County man choked woman & threw her against wall

EARL TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A New Holland man is facing charges after police say an altercation with a woman turned violent Friday morning.

According to the New Holland Police Department, a call came in around 7:58 a.m. Friday for an assault on the 400-block of Daisy Drive in Earl Township. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been in an altercation with told them Hunter Stoltzfus, 22, of New Holland. Police say Stoltzfus choked female victim and threw her against a wall, causing damage to the wall.

Stoltzfus was arrested and charged with Strangulation, Simple Assault and Criminal Mischief.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $40,000 bail.