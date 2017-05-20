× Police searching for man suspected of trying to assault child

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY– Police in Swatara Township, Dauphin County are searching for a man they say attempted to assault a child before disappearing Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say 29-year-old Corey Vazquez made threats against himself before taking off. His family is worried about him and fear for his safety. Swatara Township Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Vazquez both to ensure his safety and to speak with him about the allegations. They’re asking you to call 911 if you can help locate him.