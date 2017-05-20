Showers back in the forecast

LATE SHOWERS: Temperatures warm into the upper 60s with a few peeks of sunshine for Sunday. Shower chances start in the late afternoon and extend through Monday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible.

TRENDING WARMER: Temperatures warm back into the mid-70s by Monday and Tuesday and hover around the 70-degree mark. Lows stay mild in the mid-to-upper 50s for the most part as we see mostly clear skies overnight and more sunshine during the week.

MORE SHOWER CHANCES: Shower chances stick around most of Monday with a slight chance Tuesday evening. Showers won’t be widespread, but everyone has a chance to see them. Wednesday tells the same story, with a higher chance of rain and a few rumbles of thunder into Thursday morning. Then we dry out heading into the weekend.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long