× State Police to offer free child car seat fittings across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa.– In an effort to keep infants and children safe, Pennsylvania State Police will offer free child safety seat fittings over a two-week period. The car seat checks will be offered from Monday, May 22nd through Sunday, June 4th.

The checks will take place at various locations across the state.

For a list of sites and dates, click here: http://bit.ly/2rDkpxZ