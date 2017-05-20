× UPDATE: 48-year old man killed after being trapped under lawn mower in York County

UPDATE: The York County Coroner says a 48-year old man died after being trapped under a riding lawn mower on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 at a business on the 2100-block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township. Authorities say the victim became pinned under the mower after it rolled off a trailer. When found, the man was unresponsive and unable to be resuscitated. He died from Traumatic Asphyxiation and his death is considered to be an accident. No autopsy will be performed.

PA State Police are handling the investigation. The victim’s name will be released after his family has been notified.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — The York County Coroner’s office has been called to the scene of an accident with a man trapped under a lawn mower in Chanceford Township, York County.

According to 911 dispatchers, emergency crews were called to the 2100-block of Delta Road for reports that a man had become trapped beneath the mower around 1:30 p.m.

No other information is being released at this time. State Police are investigating.