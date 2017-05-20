Thousands fill up at 65th Annual Sertoma Chicken BBQ at Longs Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa.-- It may have been a bit cloudy on Saturday, but that didn't stop thousands of people from stopping by Long's Park in Lancaster for a chicken dinner.

The 65th Annual Sertoma Chicken BBQ was held and folks could fill up on great food, while enjoying live entertainment and helping support the local community.

The Sertoma Club of Lancaster organized the event and put together about 24,000 for those who attended and picked up their dinners to take home.

"It's about the community. It's about doing things that really bring people together. It's the teamwork that makes this thing happen," said Jim Arnold, BBQ Chairman.

The Sertoma Club of Lancaster is a service organization and has been hosting the barbecue since 1952, when it was first established.