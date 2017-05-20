York Habitat for Humanity dedicates 121st home

YORK, Pa– York Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 121st home on Saturday.

A public open house followed the dedication ceremony, to give everyone a chance to tour the house and meet the first-time homeowner Felisa Green and her son Jamar, who has a physical disability.

“I’m just gracious that Habitat allowed me to come to their program,” Felisa Green said.

Tammi Morris, Executive Director for York Habitat for Humanity, says the home will be instrumental in keeping the two together.

“This home is different because this home will make the difference in the future between keeping Jamar at home with Felisa, or having to institutionalize him. This is going to be a forever home for her.”

The construction of the home was made possible with contributions from the City of York, the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund, and by a number of local donors including State Farm Insurance, The Harley-Davidson Foundation, and First Presbyterian Church of York.