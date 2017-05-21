AT&T workers walk off the job in Dauphin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa - Some AT&T workers hit the picket lines over the weekend.

Some employees at the AT&T location in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County walked off the job claiming the phone carrier failed to present serious proposals that invest in good jobs with a future. The workers' contracts expired in February. They're requesting better wage increases, no healthcare contribution increases and better job protection against outsourcing.

"We're hoping that the support from the picket line from the employees and from the public brings them back to the table and gets us to a contract soon," said Julie Daloisio, President of CWA Local 13500

This weekend's demonstration in Lower Paxton Township was part of a much larger 3-day strike involving members of Communications Workers of America. It represents about 21,000 wireless workers in 36 states and Washington, D.C.