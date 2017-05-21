Day Two: District-III Track Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHIPPENSBURG UNIVERSITY, CUMBERLAND COUNTY -

Final day of competition at the district-III track and field championships.

Karina Long from lower dauphin..Lining it up for her name sake.. Pulls the double... 19 feet, and a quarter inch just shy of the district record.

"Think of one thing and pin point it to that. So that's what I'm think about when i go up to the runway. So everything else just blocks out behind me."

It was a battle between the hurdles as Yasmin Brooks adds her name to the books in the 100 and 300 hurdles.

It wouldn't be a triple crown without Reagan Hess winning the 200, long jump, and the 100 in 11.92 seconds.

Show down in the 1600 for Freshman Marlee Starliper of Northern. Not only did she win the 3,200 yesterday but she paced 8 other athletes to a state qualifier in the 1600.

"It's awesome just to have familiar people around me. I'm just so proud of our district."

Down to the wire, Harrisburg's Yy'asia Dansburg nabs her third title in the 400.

Onto the boys, Not one, not two but three golds for Zack Kuntz as he takes the 110 hurdles in 14 point 57 seconds.

"there's going to be a lot better competition. A lot faster guys.. Guys that can jump higher. Just going into it, i have to train hard and prepare."

Finishing the triple-A 110 hurdles is Aanyah Bermudez, Conaestoga Valley... 14.31.

100 meter dash... Sub 11 for Harrisburg's Ronald Kent, 10.73

On his first attempt of the height... Carlisle's Deshawn Millington just skimming the bar 6 feet, 5 inches.

District championships are in the past, states are next weekend where the athletes will make their final entrance through those gates. From Shippensburg.

Lyndsay Barna FOX43 sports.