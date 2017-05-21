Rainy and cloudy week ahead

STARTING OFF WET: Showers move in late Sunday and slowly take over the area into the early morning commute. They will persist off and on along a slow moving front that won’t bring changes to our temperature, with highs staying in the low to mid 70s all week long and lows in the low-to-mid 50s.

GETTING A LITTLE BREAK: We stay mostly cloudy for Tuesday with a lower, but still slight, chance of showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Tuesday is the best chance we have of seeing sunshine until the end of the week, with light winds out of the east at 2-7MPH.

STAYING RAINY, CLOUDY: Rain chances come back Wednesday with slightly higher winds at 5-10MPH. They stay around for Thursday with cloudy skies for most of the day. We finally see clearing Friday with slowly warming conditions for the weekend and slight chances of rain.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long