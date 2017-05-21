Swatara Township police investigating a homicide

STEELTON, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Steelton that leaves one man dead.

According to Swatara Township Police, they were dispatched just before 2 a.m. on Sunday to the intersection of Conestoga and Bailey Streets for a shooting. When police arrived, they found a man had been shot and transported him to a local hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

The suspect of the shooting, fled the scene and has yet to be taken into custody.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Township Police through Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip at SwataraPolice.com.