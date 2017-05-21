Woman wanted for killing man in Dauphin County Sunday morning

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa.– Police in Dauphin County are searching for a woman, wanted for killing a man early Sunday morning.

Swatara Township Police have issued an arrest warrant for 28-year old Jahnaey Chase, of Conestoga Street. Chase will be charged with Criminal Homicide and Carrying a Firearm Without a License.

Police believe Chase shot Earl Watlington, Jr., 34, in front of the Conestoga Street residence, just before 2:00 a.m. Watlington was rushed to the hospital, but later died.

Anyone with information on Chase’s whereabouts is asked to contact Swatara Township Police through Dauphin County Communications at (717) 558-6900. You may can remain anonymous.