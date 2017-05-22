Lots of clouds but mainly dry with only an isolated shot of showers late.

MORE CLOUDS THAN SUN THIS WEEK

Clouds remain stubborn this evening with a few isolated showers still possible. Temperatures remain in the 60s. Overnight, clouds partially break up allowing temperatures to fall into the lower and middle 50s. Expect a mainly overcast day Tuesday. Isolated shower or two could pop up, especially in our eastern areas. Temperatures slowly climb to the lower 70s. Skies are still mostly

cloudy Wednesday but temperatures recover to the middle 70s ahead of our next system. A few late day showers are possible but there is a greater threat for wet weather Thursday. It is a cooler day in the upper 60s. Drier air works back in for Friday and skies brighten back up. Readings respond to the increased sunshine with highs back into the lower and middle 70s.

MEMORIAL WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The start of the holiday weekend is warm and dry. Highs climb quickly to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Expect sunshine with a few clouds from time to time. The next system lifts into the area Sunday bringing the threat for showers and thunderstorms. Readings continue in the 70s. Plan for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon for the Memorial Day holiday. It is even warmer in the upper 70s and lower 80s. You’ll feel the stickiness too. Relief to the heat and humidity arrives by Tuesday.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist