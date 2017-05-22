× Woman wanted for Swatara Twp homicide, brother arrested for tampering with evidence

SWATARA TWP., Dauphin County, Pa. — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of Jahnaey CHASE.

Swatara Township Police were dispatched to the area of Conestoga Street and Bailey Street on at 1:54am Sunday for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers discovered a male shooting victim, later identified as Earl Watlington, Jr., in front of 177 Conestoga Street. Watlington was rushed to a local hospital for treatment but he did not survive his injuries. An intense investigation began involving Officers and Detectives from multiple agencies. After several hours of investigative work the suspect was identified as Jahnaey Chase, a 28, of 177 Conestoga Street. An arrest warrant has been obtained charging her with criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license.

If you have information relative to Jahnaey Chase’s whereabouts, please contact the Swatara Township Police through Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900. You may also submit a tip online at SwataraPolice.org. You may remain anonymous if you so desire.

Chase’s brother, 29-year-old David A. Chase, Jr., of Harrisburg also faces in connection with the shooting. According to an Affidavit of Probable Cause, Chase was seen standing next to a park darked colored Cadillac holding a black firearm, talking to in a loud conversation with a female that was standing on the grass in from of 177 Conestoga Street. Chase ran away when he spotted police but was apprehended a short time later. While being patted down, he said to arresting officers, “I’ll take the homicide charge, if he lives.” Tracing path of Chase’s attempt flight, police with the assistance of police K-9 searched and recovered the hangun he was holding about 30 – 40 feet off the roadway. The magazine was separate from the gun and had one round in it. One round was found in the chamber of the gun. A live round was found on the ground in front of the Cadillac.

Chase Jr., because he has a felony conviction, is not allowed to possess a firearm. He is charged with possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, tampering with evidence and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure. Following arraignment, Chase was sent to Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $250,000 bail.