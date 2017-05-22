× Chambersburg man arrested for exposing himself to a minor

CHAMBERSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested a Chambersburg man for allegedly exposing himself to a minor.

Edward Baer Jr., 55, is facing charges of corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and indecent exposure for the incident.

On May 21 at approximately 8 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Wallace Avenue for a reported assault.

After an investigation, it was found that Baer Jr. had exposed himself to a juvenile female in the 600 block of Cumberland Avenue.